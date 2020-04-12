Man shot and killed in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in St. Louis Friday morning.
St. Louis police responded to Kingshighway Boulevard and Thekla Avenue for a report of a shooting. This is in the Mark Twain neighborhood.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are looking for a dark sedan in connection to this shooting.
No other information has been released.
The St. Louis police department has investigated at least 245 homicides so far this year. At this time last year, there were 183 homicides.