Man shot and killed in St. Louis

The shooting happened in the area of Kingshighway Boulevard and Thekla Avenue

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in St. Louis Friday morning.

St. Louis police responded to Kingshighway Boulevard and Thekla Avenue for a report of a shooting. This is in the Mark Twain neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are looking for a dark sedan in connection to this shooting.

No other information has been released.