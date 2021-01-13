Man shot and killed in Riverview parking lot

His identity has not been released

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis County Tuesday night.

At around 9 p.m., Riverview police were called to the 200 block of Chambers Road for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man in the parking lot of a business suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a police report. His identity has not been released.

The Riverview Police Department asked the St. Louis County Police Department to help with the investigation. The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is now leading the investigation.

No other information about the shooting has been released.