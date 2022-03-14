Major Case Squad activated to look into shooting death

Johnathan Brown was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying people who were in the area at the time.

SAUGET, Ill. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a death near Oz Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois.

Johnathan A. Brown, 29, of Black Jack, Missouri, died from a gunshot wound Sunday morning, according to Sauget Police Chief James Jones.

Police were called to the scene around 6:45 a.m. Sunday to investigate. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene several hours later.

On Monday, the Major Case Squad asked for help identifying people believed to be in the area when the shooting happened. Police did not label them suspects.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the people in the photos or the shooting to call the Sauget Police Department at 618-337-5267, or to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.