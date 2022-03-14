Paintball attacks leave several people injured across St. Louis

From Manchester to south city, victims include a homeless man and another man who suffered an eye injury, according to police sources.

ST. LOUIS — Police believe several people riding in a red BMW with heavily tinted windows are responsible for multiple paintball attacks in the St. Louis area – including one that left a man with an eye injury and another involving a homeless man.

Manchester police said two men bought a paintball gun at Academy Sports March 12 and opened fire on multiple cars in the parking lot there Saturday.

“They continued their target practice at additional vehicles as they fled south on 141,” according to the police department’s Facebook page.

St. Louis police sources told 5 On Your Side a vehicle matching the description was involved in at least five attacks on people in a four-hour span throughout the city Saturday, too.

Police have not publicly released a photo of the suspected vehicle.

The sources said the first report came in at 5:15 p.m. at the Schnucks parking lot along the 3400 block of South Grand Avenue in south city. The victim told police he and his grandmother were walking into Schnucks when an unknown person in a red car fired a paintball gun at them, striking him in his eye. Police sources said the victim’s eye was swollen shut at the hospital when they arrived.

Then, about two hours later at 7:21 p.m., police found an 18-year-old man lying on the floor of a lobby inside a Central West End building along the 4100 block of Lindell Boulevard with paint on his clothing. He said four men in a red car began shooting at him with a paintball gun.

About 40 minutes after that at 8 p.m., a 64-year-old man told police he was at a gas station in the 3700 block of North Grand Avenue in the Fairgrounds neighborhood when two men came in and shot him with a paintball gun and left.

Then, just before 9 p.m., another victim, a homeless man, told police he was shot with a paintball gun several times but was not injured while he was walking in the 1200 block of North 13th Street.