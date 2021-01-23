Man found dead inside south St. Louis home identified

He was identified as 40-year-old Charles Cann-Hanson

ST. LOUIS — A man who was found dead inside a south St. Louis home has been identified.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 5200 block of Tennessee Avenue around 11 p.m. on Jan. 22 for a report of a shooting.

This is in the Carondelet neighborhood and near the edge of the Dutchtown neighborhood.

Once on scene, officers found a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Jan. 28, he was identified as 40-year-old Charles Cann-Hanson. His address is listed as the same block where the crime happened.

The St. Louis police department’s homicide division is investigating the man’s death.

Anyone with information should call SLMPD’s homicide division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.