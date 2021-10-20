Man shot, killed while breaking into cars outside St. Louis hospital, police say

A security guard was run over by the suspect and shots were fired, police said

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed after police said he was breaking into cars outside a St. Louis hospital early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. outside of Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital on South Grand Boulevard.

Investigators said a security guard was run over by a man who was breaking into cars in the parking lot. Shots were fired during the incident and the man was shot in the chest.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The security guard is in critical condition, according to a police report.

At the scene, it appeared police were focusing their investigation around a red car with bullet holes that was parked in a grassy area in the parking lot.

St. Louis police’s homicide and accident reconstruction units were requested to help with the investigation.

Cardinal Glennon gave this statement to 5 On Your Side regarding the shooting:

"The safety of our staff, patients and visitors is our top priority. We are actively working with local authorities in their investigation. We appreciate the courage of our security officer and our prayers are with all involved."

No other information about this incident has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html