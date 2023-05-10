Man charged in fatal stabbing in Phelps County

Luke Moreland, 49, of St. James, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 44-year-old St. Louis man was airlifted with critical injuries.

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — A suspect is facing charges after a stabbing in St. James left one man dead and another man critically injured.

Joseph Duane Snow, 33, was charged on Wednesday with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action, the Phelps County Sheriff's Department said.

Sheriff's deputies and St. James police responded at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday to a 911 call reporting a stabbing in St. James. They found two men who had been stabbed on the 600 block of Saint David Street.

Luke Moreland, 49, of St. James, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 44-year-old St. Louis man was airlifted to a St. Louis trauma center, where he remained in critical condition as of Wednesday.

A joint investigation led to Snow's arrest. He is being held without bond at the Phelps County Jail.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.