Fatal stabbing at gas station in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death at a north St. Louis gas station early Wednesday morning.
At around 1 a.m., St. Louis police were called to the BP gas station at 5003 Natural Bridge Avenue for a report of a cutting.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 25-year-old man inside the gas station suffering from a stab wound to his torso.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.
St. Louis police’s homicide division is handling the investigation. Anyone with information on this incident should call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
- Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program. To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/
- Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.” To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu
- The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth. To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html
- Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities. To learn more, visit https://cvg.org/