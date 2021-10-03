Fatal stabbing at gas station in St. Louis

The man's identity has not been released

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death at a north St. Louis gas station early Wednesday morning.

At around 1 a.m., St. Louis police were called to the BP gas station at 5003 Natural Bridge Avenue for a report of a cutting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 25-year-old man inside the gas station suffering from a stab wound to his torso.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

St. Louis police’s homicide division is handling the investigation. Anyone with information on this incident should call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

