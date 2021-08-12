Father charged with DUI in crash that killed 6-year-old daughter

Police said Frank Williford was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the crash

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. — An Illinois father was charged with multiple crimes in connection with a deadly 2020 crash in South Roxana, Illinois.

Frank Williford was charged with DUI, reckless homicide and multiple other charges in connection with the Feb. 23, 2020, crash at the intersection of Illinois Route 111 and Broadway Avenue.

Police said Williford was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the crash. His 6-year-old daughter was injured in the crash, and three other people were seriously injured.

"My heart goes out to everyone involved in this tragic circumstance and [we] apologize for the time it took to bring this case to conclusion," Pontoon Beach Police Chief Bob Coles said in a press release.

He said the coronavirus significantly slowed the investigation by making it more difficult to get records from Missouri.