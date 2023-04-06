Armed and dangerous robbery suspect wanted in Fenton

FENTON, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect who is armed and dangerous. The suspect is wanted in two separate incidents in the Fenton area.
On Saturday, April 1, police responded to reports of a robbery at a Phillips 66 in the 900 block of South Highway Drive. At the scene, officers found a 35-year-old store clerk suffering from a head injury.
Investigators said a man hit the clerk on the head and stole lottery tickets. The clerk was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Just days after the robbery, police said the same suspect was involved in a burglary in the 1000 block of Villa Gran Way on April 5.
The victims told police a man was in their basement and pointed a gun at them. The suspect left the home before officers arrived. Police said the suspect stole a gun in this incident.
Police said the suspect is possibly still in the Fenton area. He is about 50 years old, 5-foot-6 inches tall, 150 pounds and has a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt or jacket with a black t-shirt and khaki pants.
St. Louis County police released a video showing what the suspect looks like, prior to shaving his head.
Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts should call 911. Police said the public should not approach the suspect because he’s believed to be armed and dangerous.