Armed and dangerous robbery suspect wanted in Fenton

FENTON, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect who is armed and dangerous. The suspect is wanted in two separate incidents in the Fenton area.

On Saturday, April 1, police responded to reports of a robbery at a Phillips 66 in the 900 block of South Highway Drive. At the scene, officers found a 35-year-old store clerk suffering from a head injury.

Investigators said a man hit the clerk on the head and stole lottery tickets. The clerk was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Just days after the robbery, police said the same suspect was involved in a burglary in the 1000 block of Villa Gran Way on April 5.

The victims told police a man was in their basement and pointed a gun at them. The suspect left the home before officers arrived. Police said the suspect stole a gun in this incident.

Police said the suspect is possibly still in the Fenton area. He is about 50 years old, 5-foot-6 inches tall, 150 pounds and has a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt or jacket with a black t-shirt and khaki pants.

St. Louis County police released a video showing what the suspect looks like, prior to shaving his head.