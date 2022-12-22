6 fires set inside a St. Louis Marriott Hotel Thursday night

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives is handling the investigation.

ST. LOUIS — Multiple fire departments responded to six fires set inside a St. Louis Marriott Hotel Thursday evening.

It happened at about 5 p.m. at 10700 Pear Tree Lane, less than a mile from Lambert-St. Louis International Airport.

The Pattonville and Community Fire Protection District arrived to help. In addition, St. Ann, Ferguson, and Edmundson Police departments responded. The Crime Scene Unit arrived to help.

The fires were put out and the hotel was evacuated. There were no injuries reported.

The Pattonville Fire Protection District said there was smoke throughout several floors because the staircase doors were propped open.

A person of interest was not in custody. They ran away from the scene.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is handling the investigation.

5 On Your Side reached out to the ATF and Marriott for additional information. We did not immediately hear back.