'My faith is shaken': Flordell Hill residents react to 2 former clerks accused of stealing city funds

FLORDELL HILLS, Mo. — Residents in Flordell Hills caught wind of a possible case of public corruption in their small St. Louis County town on Thursday.

The city's former clerk Maureen Woodson, 68, and assistant clerk Donna Thompson, 75, have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly stealing close to $663,000 dollars in city funds.

Prosecutors stated the two wrote checks and wire transfers to themselves over six years and used them for personal expenses, including rent, gambling, and paying taxes.

"The defendants forged the mayor's signature and the treasurer's signature on the checks in order to carry out their scheme,” said Hal Goldsmith, Assistant U.S. Attorney in St. Louis.

The town has about 800 residents and a little more than half of them live below the poverty line.

"The city is deeply saddened. These people were trusted employees and they breached that trust of both the taxpayers and other county elected officials," said Jeffrey Duke, the city’s attorney.

Duke added that some of the money misused was COVID relief funds and that “because COVID caused the city to cancel its monthly meetings, it may have fostered the opportunity for mischief.”

Some city officials also went without pay for some time because of the theft.

5 On Your Side heard from residents who live up the street from city hall.

Mirion Rodgers has been on the block for 15 years and has seen her fair share of issues with the city.

"Only thing I can say is wow. Wow. That's a lot. Shame on you," she said.

Rodgers stated she and neighbors had called on city officials to fix bad roads and put up lights for better safety for years but got no response.

Daryl Flynn added he could think of a million things those dollars could have been used for.

“My faith is shaken. Yes, it is shaken from the money being misused. It could have helped some of these young men who are on drugs. It could have helped on the streets. It could have helped people during the flood,” Flynn said.

5 On Your Side asked residents what they think the fate of the two women should be.

"They should be prosecuted to the further extent of the law," Flynn said.

"Sixty-nine, seventy-five, doesn't matter. If you can do the crime, do the time," Rodgers added.

The city's attorney stated it will work to change some of its accounting practices to avoid mischief in the future.

Woodson and Thompson were fired in May and will surrender to the U.S. Marshal in the next couple of days then appear in court.