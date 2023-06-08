'Such a senseless killing': Jury finds Spanish Lake man guilty of neighbor's 2019 beating death

Prosecutors proved that Keith Hill forced entry into the victim's home, beat him to death with a lamp and stole his keys, money and car.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County jury found Keith Hill guilty of murder Wednesday in connection to the beating death of his neighbor in 2019.

Editor's note: The above video is from April 21, 2019.

According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, the jury convicted Hill of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action. The murder conviction has the mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

During the trial, prosecutors were able to prove to the jury that Hill forced entry into the Burgos Street home of 63-year-old Michael Shaw on April 18, 2019, and proceeded to beat him to death with a lamp because he refused to give Hill some money. Hill ended up taking Shaw's keys, credit cards, cash and car.

“This is such a senseless killing,” Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement. “Clearly, the jury agreed this cold-hearted murderer, burglar and robber has forfeited his right to freedom and deserves to live the rest of his life in prison. I hope this outcome provides some solace to Mr. Shaw’s family and friends.”

