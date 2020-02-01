ARNOLD, Mo. — A former volunteer police explorer is charged with sexually abusing a 16-year old-boy in an Arnold hotel.



Eric Parks, 21, a former police volunteer, is charged with two counts of sodomy or attempted sodomy over the incident which took place on Nov. 17, 2018 at the Quality Inn and Suites on W. Outer Road.

Court documents allege Parks showed the teen a firearm and handcuffs before engaging in sex acts with him. The teen was afraid, and according to court documents, asked Parks, unsuccessfully, to stop the sexual contact.

Parks was a police explorer in the south county precinct. He joined the program in 2017 and is no longer with the program, a St. Louis County police spokesperson said.

In March of 2019, Parks was accused of sending pornographic images to a 15-year-old boy he met at a police recruiting event at Lindbergh High School. In addition to the recent sodomy charges, Parks faces charges of attempting to possess child pornography, furnishing pornography to a minor and sexual misconduct from March.

Court documents show Parks sent Snapchats to the boy suggesting they masturbate together. Parks told the boy he wanted to show him his penis and told him to go somewhere to be alone and then sent him a naked photo. Parks also sent Snapchats with his face to the boy.

Parks was at the following school districts for recruiting events:

Oakville High School on Feb. 21, 2019, Affton High School on Feb. 21, 2019, Mehlville High School on Feb. 27, 2019 and Lindbergh High School on March 1, 2019.

