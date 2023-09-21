Former Affton umpire charged with sex offenses against 2 minors

Zachary Alan Barebo worked as an umpire at the Affton Athletic Association. Police asked parents to talk to their children if they may have had contact with him.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A former umpire is charged with multiple sex crimes against two girls who police said he met while working as an umpire at the Affton Athletic Association.

Zachary Alan Barebo, 23, was charged with multiple counts of fourth-degree child molestation, second-degree statutory rape, second-degree statutory sodomy and first-degree sodomy/attempted sodomy.

Court documents said Barebo met the two victims, ages 15 and 16, while working as an umpire at the Affton Athletic Association. He began having sexually explicit conversations with both of them over Snapchat, but at different times, police said.

These conversations then led to him meeting with them in his vehicle on parking lots in Crestwood and unincorporated St. Louis County.

The incidents happened between June 1 and June 30. According to a probable cause statement, one of the victims said she engaged in sexual acts with him on two separate occasions. The other victim told police she was in his vehicle in a park when he made her go into his back seat and perform a sex act.

Crestwood police Chief Jonathan Williams asked that all parents of children who may have had contact with Barebo to speak with them.

Anyone with additional information on Barebo or possible additional victims is asked to call Crestwood police at 314-729-4800 or their local law enforcement.

The Affton Athletic Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An employee roster on the association's website showed Barebo was still employed there as recently as Aug. 13.