Former Vianney school nurse admits to sexual contact with student, charged with sex crimes

The charging documents said Erin Foerstel made a full confession.

Example video title will go here for this video

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Editor's note: A previous version of this story had a headline stating the nurse had sex with a student. The headline has since been corrected to say she had sexual contact with the student.

A former nurse at St. John Vianney High School was charged Thursday with multiple sex crimes after allegations of inappropriate conduct with a student.

Erin Foerstel was charged with two felonies: one count of second-degree statutory sodomy and one count of sexual contact with a student.

The above video was published on April 26.

According to charging documents, Foerstel performed oral sex on a Vianney student under the age of 17 earlier this year. The charging documents said Foerstel made a full confession.

According to online court documents, her bond was set at $75,000, cash only. As part of her bond, she can not go on the Vianney campus or have any communication with the victim through third parties or social media.

In April, the school sent a letter to parents saying Forestel was removed from the campus and is "no longer employed as the school nurse and assistant to the athletic department."

"Upon receiving the report, we immediately contacted the Missouri Department of Social Services and Kirkwood Police Department," the letter said. "The school is fully cooperating with these authorities and their investigation."

The letter said Foerstel violated the school's social media policy by privately communicating with students.

For more information about the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline, click here. You may also find additional information about child abuse, neglect investigations and family assessments, here.

DSS strongly encourages anyone who suspects child abuse or neglect to call our toll-free hotline at 1-800-392-3738. The Missouri Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline is answered 24 hours a day, every day, all year round.