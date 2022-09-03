2 girls, ages 12 and 16, injured in St. Louis triple shooting

Both girls were shot in the leg and a man was shot in the arm, police said.

ST. LOUIS — Two young girls and a man were injured in a triple shooting in St. Louis overnight.

The shooting happened shortly before midnight Tuesday at a home on the 4200 block of Athlone Avenue, in St. Louis' O'Fallon neighborhood. Two girls, ages 12 and 16, were both shot in the leg and a 51-year-old man was shot in the arm, the St. Louis Police Department said.

5 On Your Side cameras were at the scene as police escorted the girls out of the home. All of the victims were conscious and breathing.

It was unclear what led up to the shooting or if police are looking for suspects. An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html