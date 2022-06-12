Gunfire hits business, cars in Ellisville shooting Sunday; MSHP pursuit ends in crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol pursued the vehicle, and that pursuit ended in a crash, a police spokesperson said.

ELLISVILLE, Mo. — Gunfire struck a small business and multiple vehicles in Ellisville, Missouri, Sunday evening, police said.

A spokesperson with the Ellisville Police Department said gunshots were fired from a vehicle driving west on Manchester Road.

There were no reports of injuries, but gunfire did strike the Silky's location near Manchester Road and Weis Avenue. The location closed for the remainder of the day.

While still traveling west, police said the shooter struck a car at the next intersection, Manchester Road and Old State Road.

Another vehicle was struck by gunfire just east of the Ellisville Towne Center Drive.

St. Louis County police officers in Wildwood were sent to respond to calls of shots fired on Highway 100 near Pond Road, a St. Louis County Police spokesperson said.

The officers found a car shot by a suspect on a motorcycle.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol pursued the vehicle, and that pursuit ended in a crash, the EPD spokesperson said. Police have detained the suspect in connection with the shootings.

That suspect is in St. Louis County custody.

More information may be forthcoming further into the investigation. This story will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.

As officers continue investigating, people with information about the crime can help them can by submitting an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at stlrcs.com, by calling 1.866.371.8477 (TIPS), or by using the free Crime Stoppers App: P3TIPS (App Store) (Google Play).