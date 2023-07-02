Man fatally shot in Alton early Sunday

Alton police said the two men knew each other, and there is no threat to the public.

ALTON, Ill. — A man died early Sunday morning as a result of a shooting in Alton, Illinois.

According to the Alton Police Department, the shooting happened just before 12:50 a.m. in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue in Alton.

Responding officers found a man dead at the scene, and were immediately able to identify and find a suspect in the shooting. The suspect was taken into custody.

Alton police said the suspect and victim were known to one another, and there is no danger to anyone in the public.

Police did not release the name of the man who died or the suspect who is in custody.

The Alton Police Department spread its thanks to the agencies who assisted in the shooting investigation, including Illinois State Police, the Madison County Coroner's office and the Cross Rivers Crimes Task Force, who were in Alton for unrelated matters.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.