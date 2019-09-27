ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a teen was shot to death in Glasgow Village Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 10300 block of Ross Circle around 5:40 a.m. where a boy, approximately 15 years old, was found shot.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department said officers attempted to render aid to the teen, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the teen was inside the home when shots were fired. Police also said the incident does not appear to be a random act.

Including this teen’s death, 24 children have been shot and killed in the St. Louis area this year.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

