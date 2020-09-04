ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Wednesday night.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3700 block of Aldine Avenue at 9:24 p.m. and found a man lying in the street with several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His age and identity have not been released. Police do not have any information on possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

