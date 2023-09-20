41-year-old man found dead in Washington Park, Illinois, early Wednesday morning

The victim was found shot dead in Washington Park early Wednesday morning. Police did not release his name.

WASHINGTON PARK, Illinois — An investigation is underway after a 41-year-old man was found shot dead in St. Clair County early Wednesday morning.

A trooper with Illinois State Police said the incident happened at about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 5700 block of Westmoreland Avenue in Washington Park. A 41-year-old man was found dead as a result of gunfire. Police did not release the victim's name.

During a preliminary investigation, the Washington Park Police Department requested ISP Zone 6 Major Crimes to investigate what they said they believed was a homicide. Police did not release any information about a possible suspect(s).

The investigation is ongoing. There is no further information regarding the incident at this time.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story as soon as information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.