Troy, Illinois police investigating after woman found dead inside her home early Wednesday morning

TROY, Illinois — The Troy Police Department is investigating after it responded to a welfare check and found a woman dead in her home early Wednesday morning in Troy, Illinois.

Troy police Chief Chris Wasser said in a Wednesday press release that at about 1:30 a.m., the department conducted a welfare check at a home located in the 600 block of Lower Marine Road. When officers arrived, they found a 60-year-old woman who was unresponsive and not breathing inside the home.

Officers tried to resuscitate the victim until Troy paramedics reached the scene, but were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wasser said the victim’s injuries were not consistent with a natural death. Troy police did not release the identity of the victim or the cause of death.

“Our investigators are on-scene, diligently following up on every detail. We anticipate the release of more information tomorrow (Thursday), once the autopsy is complete,” Wasser added.

If anyone has additional information regarding this incident, then they are asked to call investigators with Troy police at 618-667-6731. Anonymous tips can be sent through the City of Troy’s website.

This incident is the second case within a week to happen in the Troy, Illinois, area. On Sept. 6, a man was charged in the fatal shooting that stemmed from a domestic disturbance. The Madison County State Attorney said last Wednesday that Michael Perham, 52, of Troy, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the killing of Maha Tiimob. The woman’s age was not released.

According to charging documents, Perham and Tiimob were in a relationship. Perham is currently in custody at the Madison County Jail on a $1 million bail.