Police say pair broke into woman's home hours after she was sexually assaulted

Police said they were investigating the sexual assault with they were called back to the same home for a home invasion hours later

MONROE COUNTY, Ill. — A man was charged with sexual assault and a man and woman were charged with home invasion after police said they victimized the same woman hours apart.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Department said Matthew T. Korves, 30, was charged with criminal sexual assault, and Sean A. Korves and Kayla M. Korves were charged with home invasion in connection with a pair of incidents that happened hours apart earlier this month.

Police said they began investigating after a report of a sexual assault at a home on Timber Lake Drive in Waterloo, Illinois, on Jan. 10. They identified Matthew Korves as a suspect in the case and took him into custody within two hours, but they were soon called back to the home where the assault took place.

Deputies said the suspects in the home invasion were armed with a knife and a taser. During their investigation, deputies identified Sean and Kayla Korves as suspects in the home invasion. They were taken into custody days later and charged on Nov. 15.

Matthew Korves was charged with criminal sexual assault and is being held on a $100,000 bond. Sean and Kayla Korves were each charged with home invasion. Sean's bond was set at $150,000 and Kayla's bond was set at $200,000.