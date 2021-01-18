Gas station employee shot and killed during attempted robbery in Belleville

The Major Case Squad said this was a random attack on the victim, “who was simply doing his job at the ZX when he was murdered”

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating after a gas station worker was shot and killed during an attempted robbery Saturday night.

The incident happened at around 10:40 p.m. at the ZX gas station, located at 420 Carlyle Avenue. The victim, 51-year-old Douglas W. Cimperman, was working at the gas station at the time of the incident.

The Major Case Squad said the suspect was attempting to commit an armed robbery at the time of Cimperman’s death. The suspect ran away from the gas station after shooting Cimperman, investigators said. The suspect is still wanted by police.

The Major Case Squad said the investigation suggests this was a random attack on Cimperman, “who was simply doing his job at the ZX when he was murdered.”

Currently, there are 18 investigators from the Major Case Squad assigned to this case. Detectives are encouraging residents in the area to check home surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity between 8 p.m. and midnight on Jan. 16.

Any eyewitnesses who have information should contact the Major Case Squad at 618-355-9793.

The Major Case Squad is also investigating a separate incident in St. Clair County that happened on Saturday.

At around 2:45 p.m., the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a man down on Emerald Mound Road. When police arrived, they found a man's body about one mile east of Illinois Route 4.

Investigators believe he died from an "intentional act." On Sunday, officials identified the victim as Keith G. Carter.

No other details have been released about this incident.