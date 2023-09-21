Inmate escapes while getting medical treatment at Mercy Hospital South

Police said the inmate, 45-year-old Tommy Wayne Boyd, should be considered dangerous. It's unknown if he's armed.

ST. LOUIS — Police are searching for a Potosi Correctional Facility inmate after he escaped Thursday morning while receiving medical treatment at Mercy Hospital South.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, 45-year-old Tommy Wayne Boyd was transported Wednesday to the hospital from the Potosi Correctional Facility for treatment. Hospital staff last saw Boyd at about 3:55 a.m. Thursday, and he was reported missing shortly after.

Surveillance video showed Boyd leaving the hospital and traveling in an unknown direction, police said.

St. Louis County police asked the public to be on the lookout for Boyd. He was described as being 5-foot-7 and weighing 154 pounds. He is balding with a beard, and he was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black jacket and orange slippers.

Boyd is serving a 30-year sentence for statutory sodomy. He should be considered dangerous. It's unknown of he is armed.

Lindbergh Schools said Thursday morning it would be implementing lockout procedures in response to the escape. Exterior doors will remain locked, and additional security will be in place as students arrive. School will remain in session, and normal learning activities will continue indoors.

The school district asked parents to consider driving students who normally walk and use caution at bus stops.

Anyone who sees Boyd should immediately call 911, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to contact St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

