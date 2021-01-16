x
3 inmates on the run after escaping from Iron County Jail overnight

Police said the three are known to be armed and resist. If you see them, call police and do not approach
Credit: Iron County Jail

IRON COUNTY, Mo. — Police are searching for three inmates who are on the run after escaping from Iron County Jail overnight.

The men escaped sometime between 10 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday from the jail in Ironton, according to the Ironton Police Department. It is unclear how they escaped or what direction they traveled.

Here are their descriptions:

  • Tracy Brown, 57, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and has green eyes with salt and pepper hair that is balding on top. His clothing description is unknown, but he was last known to be wearing a black and white jumpsuit. 
  • Dwight Abernathie, 36, is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and has blue eyes and red hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants. 
  • Samuel Gillam, 35, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and has blue eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt and striped pants.

Police said the three are known to be armed and resist. If you see them, do not approach; call your local law enforcement agency. Anyone with information as to their whereabouts is asked to call 573-546-4000.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

   

