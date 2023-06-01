Suspect flees traffic stop, jumps off I-64 overpass during police pursuit Friday

The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the fall.

ST. LOUIS — One person was hospitalized early Friday morning after jumping off an overpass while fleeing a traffic stop, according to the Sauget Police Department.

Police said the incident began at about 1 a.m. Friday with a pursuit of a suspect in Monroe County and across the Poplar Street Bridge into St. Louis.

The suspect's vehicle finally came to a stop on westbound Interstate 64 near Grand Boulevard. That's when the suspect got out of the vehicle and jumped off of the overpass, police said.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the fall.

As of Friday morning, police did not share the identity of the suspect.

