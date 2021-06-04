Man shot on I-55 in Jefferson County leads to arrests in St. Louis County

A man was shot in the leg while in a car on the interstate near Pevely. Police in St. Louis County later pulled over the suspect vehicle and arrested two women

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A family on their way to vacation in Kansas City was shot at while driving through the St. Louis area Friday afternoon. One of the family members in the car suffered a gunshot wound in the leg.

Just before 3 p.m., police and an ambulance responded to northbound Interstate 55 near Pevely in Jefferson County. Traffic cameras from MoDOT showed emergency responders surrounded a vehicle that was on the right shoulder.

A family of six from Tennessee was in the car when they said someone in another vehicle fired four shots into their SUV. They told police investigators they don't know what prompted the gunfire and there had been no altercation leading up to the shooting.

The mother and four kids were not injured. The father, who was riding in the passenger seat, was shot in the leg, the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed. He was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

From there, police tracked the suspect vehicle into St. Louis County. They pulled over the car on Interstate 270 near Olive Boulevard in west county.

Two women were taken into custody at the scene.

Lanes have reopened on I-270 and I-55 after the on-scene police investigations wrapped up.

Police have not yet given any further details.