Shooting on I-70 exit ramp in Missouri ends in arrest

The shooting victim was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The suspect was arrested at the scene

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. — A victim is in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday evening on an Interstate 70 exit ramp in Missouri.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded at 7:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting on the I-70 west exit ramp in Danville, Missouri, which is about halfway between St. Louis and Columbia. They arrived to find a victim with severe injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. At last check, their vitals were stable, the sheriff’s office said.

A suspect was arrested at the scene and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

The sheriff’s office did not release any details about the circumstances of the shooting and whether the victim and suspect know each other. The suspect’s name was not released.