Iron County police arrest man they say threatened to shoot bus with AR-15

At about 3 p.m. Friday, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a man threatening to shoot a bus.

IRON COUNTY, Mo. — The Iron County Sheriff's Office and Annapolis Police Department arrested a man Friday afternoon after he threatened to shoot a bus.

The sheriff's office a call at about 3:30 p.m. Friday regarding a man armed with an AR-15 threatening to cause harm to others. He was dressed in camouflage.

According to witnesses, the man said he was going to shoot a nearby bus.

As a bus driver reached his routine stop Friday afternoon, he noticed the armed suspect at the entrance of Hidden Valley and Missouri Highway 49 and decided to keep driving.

The sheriff's office identified the man as Bryan Baldwin.

Annapolis Police Chief Ben Starnes secured Baldwin within minutes and took him into custody. At the time of his arrest, Baldwin was in possession of an AR-15 with two loaded magazines and a handgun.

Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett said quick actions and communication from dispatch and law enforcement saved lives.

Baldwin now faces several felony charges.