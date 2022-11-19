Person charged with evidence tampering in Ferguson homicide

Janet House, 75, was charged Wednesday with tampering with physical evidence in a felony.

FERGUSON, Mo. — A person is accused of tampering with evidence after a homicide inside a Ferguson home earlier this week.

Janet House, 75, was charged Wednesday with tampering with physical evidence in a felony after police said someone fatally shot Spencer Allen inside the home he shared with House.

Ferguson police said House placed a 911 call early Wednesday morning and said Allen had been shot by "a third party" on Tuesday. When officers arrived at the home in the 100 block of Wiegel Dr., they found Allen's body.

According to charging documents, "significant attempts to clean up blood around the victim's body were apparent," including a mop bucket filled with bloody water. Blood was also found on House's shoes, police said.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be a random act. They asked anyone with information to call 314-522-3100.

House is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center in Clayton on a $50,000 bond.