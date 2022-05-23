Fenton woman arrested after man killed in domestic dispute, sheriff's office says

Charles Holt, 51, was found lying in front of a home near Fenton with a gunshot wound. He died at an area hospital.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A woman is in custody after an alleged domestic dispute turned deadly Sunday night in Jefferson County.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting just before midnight to a home on the 100 block of Hartford Court, which is off of Old Highway 141 south of Fenton. A man was found lying in front of the home with a gunshot wound. Deputies began first aid and he was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police identified him Monday morning as 51-year-old Charles Holt of Fenton.

A 26-year-old Fenton woman was taken into custody and is being held at the Jefferson County Jail while the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office reviews charges. She is believed to be the only suspect involved in Holt's death, and there is no threat to the public, police said.

It appeared to be an isolated incident that stemmed from a domestic dispute earlier in the day, police said. They did not give further details on how the two knew each other.

An investigation is underway.