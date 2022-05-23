Man, 94, shot wife then himself inside St. Peters hospital, police say

Police said the man was visiting his wife, who was in the hospital for an illness.

ST. PETERS, Mo. — A man shot and killed his 93-year-old wife in a St. Peters hospital and then shot and seriously injured himself Sunday, according to police.

The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. at Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital. According to Sgt. Melissa Doss with the St. Peters Police Department, a 94-year-old man was visiting his wife, 93, who was in the hospital for an illness.

Police believe the man shot his wife and then himself. The woman died, and the man was still alive as of Sunday night, "albeit with significant injuries," Doss said.

The two were the only ones in the hospital room at the time, and no one else was threatened or harmed.

Their names have not been released. Other details on the shooting were not available.

"Our Criminal Investigations Division is currently working this case in order to figure out exactly how and why this happened," Doss said.