Woman charged in I-55 road rage shooting involving vacationing family

A family of 6 was shot at on the highway in Jefferson County. Shanyka Fouche was charged over the weekend with 10 counts in the shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A woman has been charged in the Interstate 55 road rage shooting involving a family that was on their way to vacation.

Shanyka Fouche, a 22-year-old from Memphis, Tennessee, was charged Saturday with 10 counts, including assault, armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child.

The Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office said Fouche was a passenger in a car that was “involved in an incident with a Nissan.” The probable cause statement for charges filed against Fouche characterize the incident as being road rage, but didn’t give further details about what led up to the shooting.

Fouche is accused of firing three shots into the Nissan Friday afternoon on I-55 near Pevely.

A family of six was in the Nissan, including a woman, man and four children. The family is from Tennessee; they were on their way to vacation in Kansas City when the shooting happened.

Investigators said one of Fouche’s gunshots hit the rear passenger-side tire and another shot went through the passenger door, hitting the man in his hip area. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover. No one else in the vehicle was injured.

Following the shooting, the woman driving the car Fouche was in sped away from the scene toward St. Louis County. Police tracked the vehicle and pulled over the driver on Interstate 270 near Olive Boulevard in Creve Coeur.

Police said they found a gun inside the car, along with Fouche’s 2-year-old child, who wasn’t injured.

Fouche is being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.