25-year-old man dies after being shot at St. Louis County gas station in September

Sterling Beasley was shot at a gas station off Bellefontaine Road on Sept. 10

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man who was shot in St. Louis County in September has died due to his injuries from the shooting.

The shooting happened on Sept. 10 around 10:40 p.m. in the parking lot of ZX gas station at 12188 Bellefontaine Road. Police said two people were shot - a 25-year-old man and a 41-year-old man. Both victims were taken to hospitals with what police believed to be non-life-threatening injuries at the time.

Police said the 25-year-old, who has been identified as Sterling Beasley of St. Louis city, was readmitted to a hospital on Nov. 5 due to complications from the gunshot wound to his hip. On Nov. 11, Beasley died due to his injuries.

Police believe the gunshots were not fired in the immediate vicinity of the gas station and that Beasley and the 41-year-old man were hit by accident.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation.