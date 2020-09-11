Man sentenced in 2018 Creve Coeur jewelry store robbery

Michael Gladney pleaded guilty in January to one count of armed robbery affecting interstate commerce and one count of brandishing a firearm

ST. LOUIS — A convicted robber was sentenced to nine years in federal prison in connection with the robbery at a Creve Coeur jewelry store in 2018.

Michael Gladney, 44, was sentenced to 112 months in prison Monday. He pleaded guilty in January to one count of armed robbery affecting interstate commerce and one count of brandishing a firearm in the furtherance of a crime of violence, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen's office.

The robbery happened on March 19, 2018. Gladney and three other men entered Vincent's Jewelers on Olive Boulevard and ordered the workers to the back of the business at gunpoint. Gladney and two others had guns and a fourth person had a pipe.

One man shot into the case and Gladney and another man used the pipe to smash the glass and stole several pieces of jewelry, the release said.

During the robbery, Gladney shot himself and left blood near a glass case as he ran away. A trail of blood led investigators outside to where a get-away vehicle was parked.

The Creve Coeur Police Department, St. Louis County Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives worked together to investigate the case.