Kirkwood bakery employee's car, belongings stolen in armed robbery on school parking lot

The Nathaniel Reid Bakery worker said he was walking from the nearby North Kirkwood Middle School parking lot when three men pointed guns at him.

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A bakery employee was robbed at gunpoint as he arrived for work early Tuesday morning in Kirkwood.

The man, who works at Nathaniel Reid Bakery along Manchester Road, said he parked his vehicle nearby in the North Kirkwood Middle School parking lot at about 4 a.m. While walking toward the bakery to go to work, he told Kirkwood police he noticed a vehicle slowly circling the school parking lot. When he got to the edge of the lot, the driver pulled up next to him.

At that point, two passengers and the driver pointed guns at the man. The victim said they ordered him to hand over his belongings, which included his car keys. The men drove off in his vehicle.

The man said he ran to the bakery and called police. He was not injured in the armed robbery.

The victim’s vehicle is still missing. It’s described as a cream/ivory 2015 Ford Fusion with Missouri plates JC5-Z5Y. If anyone sees the vehicle, they’re asked to call 911 or the local police department. “Do not approach” the vehicle, Kirkwood police warned.

The suspects were all wearing masks and dark clothing. They were between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 1 inch tall. No other descriptive information was released.

Anyone with information on the armed robbery is urged to call Kirkwood police Detective Andy Melton at 314-984-6902 or email here.

The North Kirkwood Middle School principal shared a note with the school community Tuesday afternoon letting them know about the situation, since it happened on school property. No students or staff members were involved.

"A police investigation is ongoing. The District is cooperating with the Kirkwood Police Department to assist in any way we can. Additionally, the Kirkwood Police Department will be increasing patrols in the area," Principal Dana Liberton wrote in the email to families.