Police chase on I-70 ends with several officers, K-9 injured early Wednesday

Three officers from Lake St. Louis and two deputies from St. Charles County were in the hospital Wednesday morning with serious and moderate injuries.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Five officers were hospitalized early Wednesday morning after being struck on Interstate 70 in St. Louis County while investigating a police chase that happened earlier in the night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five officers suffered injuries and three patrol cars were damaged after being hit by a car that failed to move over for the police vehicles at about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday on eastbound I-70 at Interstate 270.

Although the investigation is ongoing, MSHP believes the vehicle struck a police car, which then rolled forward and struck the other police vehicles.

A helicopter responded to the scene but was deemed unnecessary. Three officers from Lake St. Louis with serious injuries and two deputies from St. Charles County with moderate injuries were taken via ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. The injured K-9 was taken to a veterinarian.

MSHP said the driver of the car that struck the officers, a 31-year-old man who also suffered minor injuries, was taken into custody on suspicion of intoxication and for failing to move over for police cars.

I-70 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will provide an update on the officers' conditions when it is made available.