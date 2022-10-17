Robbers burglarize clothing store and shoot at store owner, escape in stolen Hyundai

The suspects fled the scene with stolen merchandise in a black Hyundai Sonata. St. Louis police are actively investigating the incident.

ST. LOUIS — Two robbers burglarized the clothing store on Washington Avenue, exchanged gunfire with the store's owner, and fled in a stolen Hyundai Monday morning, police said.

According to St. Louis Metro police, at about 3:20 a.m. two suspects broke into Dictate Never Accept (DNA), a clothing store located at 1311 Washington Avenue.

The suspects burglarized the business, which police said was unoccupied when they entered the store.

While the suspects were in the store, the store's owner went to the store after being alerted by an alarm.

Once the owner got to the store, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired at the store owner, to which the owner responded by producing his own gun and firing back at the suspects.

Neither the suspects nor the store owner were hit or injured by gunfire, police said.

The suspects fled the scene with stolen merchandise in a black Hyundai Sonata.

St. Louis police are actively investigating the incident.

About 30 minutes prior to the DNA robbery, a French restaurant in the Central West End was also broken into early Monday.

St. Louis police said Brasserie By Niche, located at 4580 Laclede Avenue, had been broken into by two suspects who had broken a large glass window to enter into the restaurant.

The suspects ransacked the restaurant, police said, before leaving through a front door, which they had unlocked.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a newer model black Sedan.

It is unknown at this time if the two break-ins are related at this time.

Brasserie By Niche is back open as of Monday evening.