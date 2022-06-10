Man threatens to blow up downtown White Castle, police say

Police said a 46-year-old man told employees and customers that in addition to blowing up the restaurant, he would also kill everyone inside.

ST. LOUIS — A 46-year-old man brandishing a knife and lighter fluid threatened to blow up a downtown St. Louis White Castle restaurant Wednesday morning, according to police.

A St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department detective investigating the incident said Luke Cody walked into the restaurant on the 800 block of South Broadway at about 10:50 a.m., and told employees and customers that in addition to blowing up the restaurant, he would also kill everyone inside.

Cody, of the 3600 block of Lindell Blvd., then tried to barricade the restaurant's doors with chairs and began pouring lighter fluid on the front counter and a dining room table, police said, before unsuccessfully trying to ignite both surfaces.

At that point, Cody said he was going to kill himself and started making cutting motions on his arm, prompting customers to flee the restaurant. It's unclear if Cody injured himself.

When officers arrived, Cody dropped the knife and was taken into police custody.

Authorities said Cody told them that he put "it" in a trash can, which police understood to be some type of explosive device.

As a precaution, the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit responded to the scene and told the remaining employees and customers to leave the restaurant.

Technicians found a bottle of lighter fluid, a bottle of "fuel additive" and partially-burned paper towels, however no explosive devices were located, police said.