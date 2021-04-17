Lyft driver fatally shot; police seek public's help in murder investigation

Suspect who killed Elijah Newman, 45, is still at-large after crime in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A St. Peters man was shot and killed late Thursday in the Baden neighborhood, St. Louis Metro police reported. Police found Elijah Newman, 45, in his vehicle with a gunshot wound to his torso, and he later died at the scene, they reported.

Newman was a Lyft driver, and it's unknown whether he was dropping off or picking up a rider. Lyft said it has permanently removed the rider from the ride-sharing platform.

The shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Peggy Court.

Homicide detectives are investigating, and they ask that anyone with information call directly at 314-444-5371. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Lyft released this statement: “We are heartbroken by this tragic incident and our hearts are with Elijah's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. Safety is fundamental to Lyft and we stand ready to assist law enforcement with any investigation."