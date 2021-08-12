St. Louis man found dead in Illinois, Major Case Squad investigating

He was identified as 38-year-old Andre Hutson

MADISON, Ill — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating after a man was found dead in the Metro East Tuesday night.

At around 11:48 p.m., the Madison Police Department was called to the 1700 block of Wayne Lanter Avenue for a report of a shooting and a man down.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as 38-year-old Andre Hutson of St. Louis.

At this time, 18 investigators with the Major Case Squad are working the case. Major Case said investigators are “making significant progress” in the investigation and are working on leads to identify who is responsible for Hutson’s death.