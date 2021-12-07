Person of interest in MetroBus shooting charged with resisting arrest, gun charge

Isaiah Houston was charged in connection with his arrest Monday night. He is a person of interest in the shooting that left a MetroBus driver fighting for his life.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The person of interest in the shooting that left a MetroBus driver fighting for his life is facing charges, but they don't stem from the Friday night shooting.

Isaiah Houston, 30, was charged with resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm by the St. Louis County prosecutor's office after he was taken into custody in north St. Louis County Monday. The Major Case Squad said he is a person of interest in the shooting of 33-year-old Jonathan Cobb, a MetroBus driver that remains in critical condition after being shot on the job.

Monday afternoon, investigators said they were looking for a maroon-colored PT Cruiser seen on security video near the scene of the shooting. Hours later, investigators said they spotted a car matching that description in north St. Louis.

After briefly following the car, officers were able to take the driver, Houston, into custody on Jennings Station Road near Greyling Drive in Pine Lawn. He was considered a person of interest in the shooting.

Houston is being held on $60,000 bond. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Investigators with the Major Case Squad were looking for the PT Cruiser after it was seen near the scene of the shooting that left 33-year-old Jonathan Cobb critically injured Friday. They also said it may have been involved in another shooting minutes earlier involving another MetroBus.

At 7:10 p.m. Friday, police received a report of shots fired at a MetroBus near Lucas and Hunt Road in north St. Louis County. When officers arrived, they found a public transit bus that had collided with a utility pole after the driver, Jonathan Cobb, was struck by gunfire and critically injured.

At the Monday press conference, the Major Case Squad announced they were investigating another shooting that happened minutes earlier and left another MetroBus damaged.