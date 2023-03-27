Major Case Squad activated after fatal shooting in Berkeley

About 18 investigators from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis are handling the case.

BERKELEY, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the death of a young person in Berkeley.

The Berkeley Police Department responded to a call for multiple juveniles with guns as well as calls for shots fired shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday in the 6800 block of Larry Lane.

At the scene, officers found a boy dead in the front yard of a home. He suffered a gunshot wound to his chest. Police are not releasing the victim's identity because he is under the age of 18, a news release said.

Officers at the scene secured the area, and requested the activation of the Major Case Squad to investigate the homicide, according to the release.

About 18 investigators from the Major Case Squad are handling the case.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.