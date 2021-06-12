Major Case Squad looking for PT Cruiser in connection with shooting of MetroBus driver, 2nd bus

Investigators said they are trying to track down a maroon-colored Chrysler PT Cruiser that was seen on video surveillance in the area of both shootings

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Investigators with the Major Case Squad are looking for a car seen near the scene of a shooting that left a MetroBus driver critically injured Friday and may be connected to another shooting minutes earlier.

At 7:10 p.m. Friday, police received a report of shots fired at a MetroBus near Lucas and Hunt Road in north St. Louis County. When officers arrived, they found a public transit bus that had collided with a utility pole after the driver, 33-year-old Jonathan Cobb, was struck by gunfire and critically injured.

On Monday, the Major Case Squad announced they were investigating another shooting that happened minutes earlier and left another MetroBus damaged.

Investigators said the first shooting, which happened along North Hanley Road near Airport Road, left the bus damaged and one rider injured due to "flying debris."

Investigators said they are trying to track down a maroon-colored Chrysler PT Cruiser that was seen on video surveillance in the area of both shootings. Investigators said the car may have been involved in the shootings or may have information that would help in the investigation.

"We currently have nearly 20 investigators that have been working since Friday evening trying to solve this crime," Lieutenant Tim Burger said in the press conference, "and we've handled literally dozens and dozens of leads. But we just need the public's help a little bit more to get this crime solved.

Keylla Johnson, the girlfriend of Jonathan Cobb, made a plea for information leading to an arrest. She said Cobb is the father of identical 1-year-old twin girls. She said family meant everything to him.

"They need their father, they want their father, they love their father," Johnson said while holding photos of the family. "This man, he had a passion for them and he would do anything for them. We need justice."

Other members of Cobb's family also made a tearful plea for more information that could lead to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. Tips can be made anonymously and a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Metro Transit CEO Taulby Roach said Metro has struggled to provide service as drivers have been "scared and intimidated" by the shooting.

Roach said they are moving forward with plans to increase security on Metro buses. That includes authorization to put more security officers on buses and hiring 10 new transit security specialists dedicated to the bus lines.

Roach said the operators need security support, but they also need support from the region.