MetroBus routes experiencing delays due to driver shortage after Friday's shooting

"Our team continues to deal with the shock and trauma from Friday night's shooting involving a MetroBus operator," a tweet from Metro Transit said Sunday.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — MetroBus riders may experience delays Sunday evening as the transit company manages a shortage of drives after a bus driver was shot on the job Friday.

"Several MetroBus routes may experience delays this evening. Please allow extra time for your commutes. We apologize for the inconvenience," Metro Transit said in a tweet. "Our team continues to deal with the shock and trauma from Friday night's shooting involving a MetroBus operator, which is resulting in fewer operators than needed available to provide full service this evening. Thank you for your understanding during this time."

The delays come two days after a driver was shot and critically injured while driving a Metro bus Friday night. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was called to investigate the shooting that led to a crash on the 3400 block of Lucas and Hunt Road, just south of Natural Bridge Road.

The North County Police Cooperative initially responded for a report of shots fired at a Metro bus at 7:10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a Metro bus that had collided with a utility pole.

At the time of the incident, there were several passengers on the bus. Witnesses report a single gunshot came from outside of the bus while it was moving.

That bullet struck the driver of the bus, who has been identified as 33-year-old Jonathan Cobb. He suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body, officials said. He was taken to the hospital, where he was in critical condition.

No one else was injured.