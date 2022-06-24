Man charged after 3-year-old killed, 11-year-old hurt in East St. Louis shooting

A man shot at a passing vehicle, hitting the two children.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man is facing charges after a shooting left a 3-year-old dead in East St. Louis on June 19.

Troy L. Cooper was charged with two counts of first-degree murder among other charges.

Illinois State Police said the shooting happened at 12:22 a.m. Sunday at North 15th Street and East Broadway. A 3-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy were struck by gunfire in a passing vehicle.

The 3-year-old boy died at the hospital. The 11-year-old's condition was not shared.

Cooper was arrested on Wednesday and is being held at the St. Clair County Jail. Cooper lives in Cahokia.

Cooper is also charged with two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, one count of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, and one count of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

The charges were issued by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities. To learn more, visit https://cvg.org/