ST. LOUIS — A 21-year-old man could face 20 years in prison after he admitted to stealing a rental car in an armed carjacking back in 2018.

Antonio Ball pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking and one count of brandishing a firearm in the furtherance of a crime in federal court Tuesday.

His plea agreement said he stopped a person driving a rental car at Elite Market on North Broadway on May 19, 2018. He pulled out a gun and forced the victim to hand over the keys.

The victim got out of the car and handed over the keys, at which time Ball and two other men jumped into the car and sped off. Ball was later arrested by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Carjacking carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The gun charge could yield seven years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is set for November.

