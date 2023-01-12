Man already sentenced to 45 years in prison convicted of 2 more murders

Prinshun McClain was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man already sentenced to 45 years in prison for a 2021 murder was convicted of two more murders Thursday in the deaths of a mother and her daughter.

Prinshun McClain was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in the deaths of 27-year-old Terri Bankhead and her 8-year-old daughter Da'Nilya Edwards.

It was McClain's second trial on the charges related to the deaths of Bankhead and Edwards. In November, the jury could not return a unanimous decision, which resulted in a mistrial.

According to a press release from the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri, prosecutors said McClain targeted Bankhead and her daughter because he they lived in the same apartment building.

The victims were found zip-tied and shot to death inside their home on Pleasant Street in the Fairground neighborhood. Prosecutors said McClain's internet search history included searches for zip-ties and guns used in the killings.

The jury did not find McClain guilty of one count of first-degree burglary or a third count of armed criminal action.

Sentencing for the convictions on Thursday was set for Feb. 8.

In November, a jury found McClain guilty of the two charges after McClain testified that he followed Manisco from the bus to her house and shot her during an attempted robbery on the 1100 block of Dover Place in the Carondelet neighborhood.